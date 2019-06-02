Bicyclist Dies after Riding into Traffic in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — A bicyclist died Saturday night in Carmichael after riding into traffic on El Camino Avenue.

Around 8:30 p.m., the bicyclist was heading south on Landwood Way and crossed El Camino Avenue without stopping for traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reports a driver heading east on El Camino Avenue could not stop in time and hit the bicyclist in the intersection.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Their identity has not been released by the CHP.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, according to the CHP.