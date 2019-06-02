Police: 12-Year-Old Girl Ejected on Impact after Two Cars Crash in Modesto Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Shattered glass and car parts littered the ground at the intersection of West Roseburg and Del Vale avenues in Modesto where a truck and a car collided on Saturday.

“It was a huge boom right outside the house,” said Joe Shaw.

The sound of the afternoon crash sent homeowners like Shaw running outside to see what happened.

“We come running out here and [see] two vehicles tore up big time,” Shaw said.

Modesto police say a 12-year-old girl was ejected from the car on impact.

“She was about 25 feet behind the car,” Shaw said.

Police say she was flown to a hospital specializing in traumatic brain injuries.

Shaw said while medics were working on the girl, firefighters worked to free a mother and two other people, including another child from the car. They were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The tires of the pickup were disintegrated from where the car hit it. So, they had to [have] been both going 30, 40, 50 mph coming through this intersection,” Shaw explained.

Modesto police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash and are investigating to determine if alcohol was too.

Shaw said it looked like the man driving the truck took out a fence before slamming into his neighbor’s car.

“If that car hadn't been parked right where it's sitting right now, then that pickup would have went right into his living room,” Shaw said.

After the driver was pulled from the truck, Shaw said he watched him walk away from the scene.

“When the guy come out, you could see he had a gash on the top of his head,” Shaw explained. “[There] was blood just running down his back and he just made a left and took off walking and about maybe 100 yards down there he just took off running.”

Police caught the driver not too far away and took him into custody.