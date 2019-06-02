Sacramento Police: Officers Searching for Suspect Near 5th, P Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento officers are in the area of 5th and P streets in downtown Sacramento searching for a suspect who ran following a vehicle chase.

Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department reports officers responded to 6th and J streets after a large fight broke out and gunfire was heard. Investigators later discovered evidence of a shooting in the area.

A sheriff's helicopter spotted a vehicle leaving the area and officers followed after it when the driver would not stop, according to the police department.

At one point, officers had to stop their pursuit of the suspect and the helicopter continued to follow the vehicle until it stopped in the area of 5th and P streets.

That's when the police department says the suspect got out and ran.

Capt. Norm Leong with the police department reports a perimeter has been established between N and P streets and 5th and 7th streets.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the identity of the suspect is unknown.

