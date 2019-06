Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for his positive attitude, technical knowledge, work ethic, and his dirty toes, Cameron Sluggett is one of a kind. At only the age of 24, Cameron has grown 5 businesses despite his disability of living with cerebral palsy. From Oakdale to Nicaragua, Tahoe, Maui, and San Luis Obispo, Cameron Sluggett lives a nomadic lifestyle that differs from society’s standards.

More info:

Dirty Toes Documentary

Now Available on Youtube here

Facebook: @DirtyToesMovie