Garbage Truck Driver Hospitalized after Crashing Through Guardrail on I-80

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A garbage truck driver had to be rescued Monday after he crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 80 in North Sacramento.

Around 12:35 p.m., the truck was heading west in the slow lane of the interstate. It was just east of Northgate Boulevard when a witness said it appeared to blow a front tire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the garbage truck driver veered toward the right shoulder, where it hit a Dodge Durango that had broken down.

The truck crashed through a guardrail, went down an embankment and stopped in a canal, according to the CHP.

People standing next to the Durango also rolled down the embankment and sustained minor injuries.

Emergency responders had to rescue the driver from the garbage truck and the CHP reports he was in “pretty bad condition.” He was later taken to a trauma facility, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Photographs of the scene appear to show the truck belonged to the city of Sacramento. FOX40 has reached out to the Waste Management and Recycling department for more information on the crash.