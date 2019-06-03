Homeless Veteran Dies Weeks after Driver Hits Him in Salvation Army Parking Lot

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

MODESTO — Modesto police are still working to track down the driver they believe caused the death of a homeless veteran.

Flowers, a lone candle and an American flag made up a small memorial for Richard Lane.

The homeless Air Force veteran was run over more than six weeks ago in the Salvation Army parking lot on Yosemite Boulevard. His family told FOX40 he was eating dinner when he was hit.

“When we arrived we found Mr. Lane. He was down and had some major injuries. So, he was transported to a local hospital and was being treated,” said Sharon Bear, a spokeswoman with the Modesto Police Department.

Police say 29 days later he died.

“I don’t know exactly what his injuries were but we do believe they were likely the result of the hit-and-run,” Bear explained.

In a phone interview with FOX40, Richard’s sister, Laura Moskowitz, said while her brother was homeless, he was beloved by those who knew him.

“He was a good, kind, loving man and he didn’t deserve this,” she said.

The driver who hit him still hasn’t been caught.

Now, Moskowitz is looking for answers. She and her daughter are trying to find out exactly what happened the night Lane was hit.

“We both been going out playing detective, talking to anyone that will talk to us,” Moskowitz told FOX40. “They think the guy was just out looking to hit a homeless guy and was happy about what he did.”

Before Lane’s death, his family spoke to him from his hospital bed.

“I asked him, ‘Richard, how would you like … what would you like to happen?’ And he said he would like justice,” his sister said.

Modesto police are working to do just that but they need your help. They’re asking anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash to contact them or Crime Stoppers.