This morning at 6:45, FOX40 will talk to financial professional Jonny Gottstein about student loan debt.

It’s being called a financial crisis.

You’ve might have heard the statistic. As many as 45 million Americans have student loan debt — amounting to about $1.49 trillion total.

The average [person owes $32,000.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made tackling student debt part of her 2020 presidential platform, and has encouraged people to share their stories with the hashtag #CancelMyDebt.

Financial professional Johnny Gottstein has advice for parents and students on how to avoid leaving college drowning in debt.