Improve Your Sprinkler System’s Efficiency

Posted 1:21 PM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, June 3, 2019


Summer is nearly here and it’s the perfect time to spruce up your sprinkler system. Water use peaks in the summer as outdoor watering increases, and up to 30 percent of it is lost due to overwatering and evaporation. There are plenty of easy ways to make a sprinkler system more efficient. You’ll have a healthier yard and make every drop count.

More info:
Regional Water Authority
5620 Birdcage Street, Ste 180
Citrus Heights
(916) 967-7692
BeWaterSmart.Info
Facebook: @BeWaterSmart
Twitter: @Be_Water_Smart

