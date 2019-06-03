Drive-By Shooting Leads to Discovery of Man With Life-Threatening Injuries at Manteca Apartments

MANTECA — Officers found an injured man in a Manteca apartment complex parking lot Sunday after a shooting in the area.

Just before 7 p.m., a drive-by shooting was reported on East Atherton Drive near Sereno Drive.

The man was found with severe injuries that police say were life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital. However, he was not hit by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Little else has been reported about the shooting and the identity of the victim has not been reported.

If you have any additional information you are asked to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.