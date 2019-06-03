One Wounded in Shooting Outside Large Party at Elk Grove Airbnb Rental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Elk Grove police say there was a shooting late Friday night outside an Airbnb rental home where a large party was happening.

In a home surveillance video, a young man appears to fire a handgun nine times. At the time, two shooters were firing toward each other.

The video shows people frantically running away from the scene.

One party-goer was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

"Both shooters were obviously reckless and we were lucky that not more people were injured," said Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez.

Bullets blew out the back window of a next-door neighbor's SUV and shattered a couple of windows at a home two doors down from the party.

A father was counting his blessings Monday after nobody was hurt when a bullet struck his house.

"Yeah, we were home. It was me, my kids, my nephew," he told FOX40.

Neighbors said they never expected the home at 8908 Gables Mill Place would become an Airbnb rental and get rented out for a large party.

The gathering was a violation of Airbnb policy. The largest allowable capacity for an Airbnb rental is 16 adults and five children. Guests who are not listed on the booking are not allowed.

In a written statement, Airbnb told FOX40:

The safety of our community and their neighbors is a key priority and the actions reported violate everything the global Airbnb community stands for. We have suspended the booking guest from our platform while we urgently investigate this incident and stand ready to work with local law enforcement. There have been over a half a billion Airbnb guest arrivals to date and negative incidents are extremely rare.

But some neighbors might be demanding more than a statement.

"If we have to, we may search for a lawyer to do a class action suit for all the neighbors and go after Airbnb, the owners of the house and the city of Elk Grove," a neighbor told FOX40.

Elk Grove police are investigating the shooting and asking for tips from the public.