Sacramento County Father Surrenders to Police after Infant Found Dead in Southern California

SACRAMENTO — The sheriff’s office says a Sacramento County father is in police custody after his 8-month-old daughter was found dead in Southern California.

Alexander Echeverria surrendered to police at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Records show he is in custody at the San Diego County Jail.

BREAKING: Alex Echeverria, Missing father/suspect in the death of his infant daughter Alexia has turned himself in to authorities @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/qJ2oIMxeLa — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) June 3, 2019

The 22-year-old father became a person of interest when his daughter, Alexia Rose Echeverria, was found on May 27 behind a mortuary. Her body was in an upright car seat and covered by a blanket, according to FOX40’s sister station KTLA.

Family members believed Echeverria was traveling with his daughter to Bakersfield. The girl’s mother said she last saw the two over FaceTime Sunday morning. Echeverria claimed he would be returning to Sacramento Monday morning but was reported missing when he never showed up.

Investigators still have not said how Alexia died. Her mother, Karla Alvarado, was told by Echeverria’s brother that her death was an accident.

“(Echeverria) contacted his brother yesterday, I believe. He told him that he was playing with her, throwing her up (in the air), and he slipped and she fell, and she wasn’t waking up,” Alvarado told FOX40. “He said he got scared and he drove to the hospital but he never went in because he thought nobody was going to believe him that it was an accident.”

The sheriff’s office will be holding a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss updates in the case.