Summer Gourmet Burger Bar at Sutter Creek’s Historic Knight Foundry

Pedro is outside hanging by the grill with chef Mike Boitano and friends learning how to make the gourmet burgers they will be serving at their annual fundraiser.

Knight Foundry Summer Gourmet Burger Bar

Celebrate the start of summer with an outdoor Gourmet Burger Bar fundraiser at Sutter Creek's historic Knight Foundry. Enjoy gourmet burgers, salads, and all the fixings, plus beer, wine, a silent auction, and much more fun! Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Knight Foundry Alliance member tickets $30 each; public tickets $35. Space is limited and this event will sell out, so please order early. Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4227098.