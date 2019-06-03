The Kitchen Becomes Sacramento’s First Restaurant to Receive a Michelin Star

SACRAMENTO — The Kitchen has become Sacramento’s first-ever restaurant to earn a Michelin star.

Founded and owned by husband and wife Randall Selland and Nancy Zimmer, the Arden-Arcade area restaurant received the coveted award at an event for the new California Michelin Guide, according to Visit Sacramento.

The kids with their star!!!

AWESOME 🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/EtUV2Oqg7Y — Randall Selland (@RandallSelland) June 4, 2019

“The Kitchen in Sacramento, where executive chef Kelly McCown provides an interactive dining experience that doubles as dinner and a show, is awarded a MICHELIN star,” the guide wrote on Monday.

The Kitchen has been a capital city staple for 28 years.

Earlier this year, Michelin and Visit California announced the expansion of the Michelin Guide to include restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area, Monterey, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

Canon, Frank Fats and Mother were also named to the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes more affordable places to eat. To qualify, restaurants must offer two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.