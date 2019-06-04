Authorities Seek Help Identifying Man Suspected of Physically, Sexually Assaulting Female Victim Near La Riviera Drive

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of committing a sexual assault in Sacramento area near La Riviera Drive.
The incident happened Thursday evening, on May 30, around 5 p.m. as the woman walked near 8900 Salmon Falls Drive.
The female victim was walking across the pedestrian bridge over Highway 50 to Salmon Falls Park when a male suspect approached her.
The man physically and sexually assaulted the victim.
A witness to the crime described the suspect as a black male adult, 6’0” and 6’3” with a thin build. His haircut was a short one inch afro. His facial hair was scruffy/unshaven and he had two gaps in the top row of his teeth.
At the time of the incident, the suspect was carrying a black backpack and was wearing a plain white t-shirt, long dark pants and plaid boxer shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.
