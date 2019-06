DAVIS — Fish and Game crews are on the UC Davis campus after a bear sighting Tuesday morning.

The university sent out an alert via social media and text.

The bear was seen in the area of Solano Park and Aboretum Drive.

Everyone is being asked to stay clear of that area.

UC Davis WarnMe: BEAR SIGHTED ON CAMPUS LS WB FROM SOLANO PARK TO ARBORETUM AREA FISH AND GAME ONSCENE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA pic.twitter.com/MZhyWe1Dtb — UC Davis (@ucdavis) June 4, 2019