SACRAMENTO -- The City of Sacramento plans to drop speed limits around schools to 15 miles per hour.

These new limits will affect 115 schools in the area.

The city says, of the entire state, Sacramento had the highest rate of traffic-related fatalities involving pedestrians under age 15 years old in 2016.

The city says a collision at 15 miles per hour would likely result in less severe injuries.