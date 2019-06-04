Husband Charged after Wife’s Phone Recorded Deadly Fall From Parking Garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police arrested an Illinois man whose wife died after falling in a St. Louis parking garage over the weekend.

Officers were called to the parking garage around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found 27-year-old Alissa Martin lying dead on a ramp, according to KTVI. Her husband, 30-year-old Bradley Jenkins, was straddling her body, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Jenkins told police he and Martin were married on May 22nd in Las Vegas. Both work for the Illinois Department of Corrections and had attended the St. Louis Cardinals game the night before, police said.

Police found Martin’s phone on the seventh floor of the parking garage and said the video recording mode had been activated.

Playback of the video showed Martin pointing the camera at herself and then at Jenkins as the two argued, police said. During the recording, Martin told Jenkins to stop punching her. She then dropped the phone, which continued to record.

Shortly after that, Martin screamed and police said the phone captured the sound of her hitting the ramp below, KTVI reported.

Jenkins has been charged with third-degree domestic assault. Police said the investigation into Martin's death is ongoing. Additional charges may be filed after an autopsy is completed.