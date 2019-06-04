Lyft Will Now Let Drivers and Passengers Specify Their Preferred Pronouns

June is LGBT Pride month, and as part of its observance, ride share company Lyft has announced a new feature which lets drivers and passengers specify their preferred pronouns.

In the app, passengers can access the option in their profile settings, and select from “She/Her/Hers,” “He/Him/His,” “They/Them/Theirs,” “Pronoun isn’t listed,” or “Prefer not to say.”

The option is a part of the company’s #TwoIsTooFew campaign, which highlights representation of non-binary, genderqueer and genderfluid identities.

“The Lyft app now offers a range of optional pronouns to demonstrate our support for transgender and non-binary riders,” reads a paragraph from one of the company’s Pride-themed publications.

In the publication, the company also announced it will provide resources for drivers who are transitioning.

“…To help our drivers change the name and gender designation on their driver’s license, we’re working with the National Center for Transgender Equality.”

The company is also an active supporter of several pride events in cities across the country.