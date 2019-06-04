Officers Block Traffic in North Highlands as Suicidal Man Refuses to Leave Vehicle

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Deputies and officers were called to North Highlands Tuesday night when a suicidal man refused to leave a vehicle.

Around 10 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who was making suicidal statements.

Deputies responded to Watt Avenue and Elk Horn Boulevard, where the man was sitting in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. As of Sunday around 11 p.m., the man was refusing to leave as deputies tried to establish contact with him.

California Highway Patrol officers have blocked traffic between Elk Horn Boulevard and I Street.

It is unknown if the man is armed.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates on this developing situation.