Search Launched after Man is Swept Away by American River Near Auburn

PLACER COUNTY — Emergency responders are near Auburn along the American River, where a man was swept away by the swiftly moving water.

Sunday night, crews from several local agencies went to the confluence of the North and Middle forks of the river to look for the man.

Cal Fire reports he was clinging to a tree before he lost his grip and was swept downstream.

Authorities have not said if the man was wearing a life vest.

Recently, the search for a Rocklin man who disappeared in the river along the South Fork near Chili Bar River Park was called off.

