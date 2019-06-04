Taco Bell Cantina Coming to Downtown Sacramento This Fall

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — How about a frozen margarita with your next taco supreme?

Well, that dream will soon become a reality for local Taco Bell fans. The fast-food chain is bringing one of its cantina restaurants to downtown Sacramento.

The newest Taco Bell location will be opening near K and 9th streets.

Of course, the menu will include all of your current favorites plus sharable tapa-style items that are only available at cantinas. However, this restaurant will also serve alcohol.

The new restaurant is set to open this fall.