‘Adventurous’ Girl Rescued From Massive Rock in Bodega Bay

BODEGA BAY — A paramedic connected to a helicopter rescued a girl Wednesday who had climbed a tall rock on Doran Beach in Bodega Bay.

Around 10 a.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says an “adventurous” 13-year-old got herself stuck a steep rock face along the south end of the beach. She was perched on the large rock while her parents were down below.

The paramedic was hooked up to the bottom of a 100-foot line fastened to the sheriff’s helicopter. While a Coast Guard lifeboat and Bodega Bay Fire crews waited down below, the helicopter flew the paramedic over to the girl.

“She was flown a short distance to the top of the bluff and was great spirits,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “She even admitted she enjoyed the ride.”

The girl appeared to be just fine in the end and no injuries were reported from the scene.