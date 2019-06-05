Gifting the Graduate in Your Life

This morning at 6:45 a.m., find out what people around the country are gifting their grads.

If you’re celebrating the graduate in your life, you’d better plan on opening your wallet.

Graduation spending in 2019 is expected to reach $5.2 billion with cash and greeting cards as the most popular gifts.

It’s a time of new beginnings when teenagers say goodbye to high school and those in college prepare to enter the “real” world.

If you want to spoil the graduate in your life, plan to give some cash.

According to a survey by the national retail federation, the average person buying gifts will spend about $102 bucks — slightly less than last year’s $105.

Approximately 32% of gift givers said they will forego cash — and instead give a gift card; 10% said they’ll give electronics.

One of this year’s growing trends is friends giving friends gifts.

Approximately 45% of those ages 18 to 24 will spend about $74, mostly on cash and a card.

Those 65 years old and older — think grandparents — plan to give an average of $107.

The biggest spenders are the parents age group — 45 to 54 years old — who are forking over nearly $120.