Metro Fire Gears Up for More Rescue Calls From the River

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is gearing up to help the community avoid tragedy on the American River.

Wednesday, firefighters conducted refresher training and new certifications for water rescue for 20 students from their Rancho Cordova boat station.

"Every single weekend, whenever it’s hot from Friday through Sunday, we get multiple calls for people that are in need of rescue on the American River," said Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal.

Vestal estimated Metro Fire is called to around six rescues a weekend during the high season but said sometimes they see that many in an hour.