Join Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Warren as he talks with us about The Boulevard’s new free summer music series and the revitalization that’s happening on Del Paso Boulevard. Special musical guest Sonny Fairley, Oakland's "Son Of Jazz", will perform live as a teaser for The Boulevard’s free summer music series. You can catch Sonny at the new Uptown Marketplace on Del Paso Boulevard on Saturday, June 8 from 1 - 4pm. Visit us on Facebook @TheBlvdSac for summer music dates & details.
More info:
Music & Art on the Boulevard
June 1st - August 31st
7 Locations up and down Del Paso Boulevard
Facebook: @TheBlvdSac