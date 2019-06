EL DORADO COUNTY — Officials are near the confluence of the American River responding to reports of a person on a horse dangling off a cliff.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District reports the rider and the horse fell around 50 feet while they were on a nearby trail.

Cal Fire and Grass Valley Fire crews are also at the scene.

At this point, little else has been reported. No injuries have been reported from the scene.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates from the scene.