Reboot of 1980s Sitcom ‘Punky Brewster’ in the Works

"Punky Brewster" could be the latest sitcom hoping for a comeback.

Universal Content Productions is in development on a sequel to the 1980s sitcom that starred Soleil Moon Frye as a young girl in foster care.

Frye is attached to reprise her role for the show should it make a return to television.

She is also set to executive produce alongside show creator David Ducion. The series would be written by Steve and Jim Armogida ("School of Rock").

"Punky Brewster" originally aired on NBC from 1984-1986, but no network is currently attached to the project.

George Gaynes, who played Punky's foster parent, died in 2016.

According to UCP, who confirmed the news to CNN, the new series would focus on a grown up Punky, now a single mother of three children who meets a young girl who reminds her of herself.

If picked up to series, the show would join an ever-growing club of resurrected family sitcoms like "Boy Meets World," "Full House" and "Roseanne."