Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus Performs ‘Out & About’

The Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus stopped by the FOX40 studios to share a preview of their upcoming production "Out & About."

Some closets are deeper than others and everyone's journey can be an adventure in and of itself. Out & About will feature selections from your favorite Wizard of Oz themed movies, musicals and everything in between. Join the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, AKA The Brunchkins, as we celebrate our coming out stories while singing and dancing on down the Lavender Brick Road to Sacrament-Oz.