String of Vehicle Thefts Plagues Turlock Auto Repair Shop

TURLOCK -- A brazen thief targeted a Turlock auto repair shop multiple times and the shop's owner said he's fed up.

Ninous Sargony can actually complete the work on his customer's Chevrolet Cruze now that it has returned to Amerikar Auto Repair after being stolen.

"The police found it out of gas, not running in Hughson," Sargony told FOX40.

Sargony's own 20-year-old shop pickup was pilfered after the Chevrolet made its way back to the lot following a week on the run. It was found with its dash destroyed on Turlock's Almond Street right behind the business. It was also out of gas.

A friend's still-missing Chevrolet Silverado disappeared next and then overnight, a Lyft driver's BMW vanished.

Although Sargony said he cannot have barbed wire or dogs, he can have surveillance cameras. He just bought two new Ring cameras and had his six-year-old Samsung system running when the last theft happened.

That video shows a nonchalant thief using a key to take that BMW.

With loyal employees who've all been with him for 20 years, Sargony believes someone else is snagging keys from a private area when mechanics are busy.

"We're working. Everybody gets tired at the end of the day. However, I'm trying to spend some nights here and guard the place," he told FOX40.