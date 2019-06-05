Two Men Still Missing in Frigid, Fast-Moving American River

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

PLACER COUNTY — A local family held a memorial along the American River at the place where a man went missing.

“Mateo Rios is 28 years old. He’s an artist and a musician,” said Francos Rios.

Rios described his son, Mateo, as the eldest of his two siblings and a beloved cousin of many.

“He went to the festival by the river to see some bands that he enjoyed,” he told FOX40.

But things took a turn for the worse when witnesses told El Dorado County deputies that Mateo Rios was seen floating in distress down the American River Saturday near Chili Bar River Park.

“He got excited,” his father said. “He’s not really in touch with reality, didn’t consider the consequences of swimming in the river while he’s in that condition.”

Mateos’ father said they are hoping their son’s body is located so the family can lay him to rest.

Just three days later, deputies in Placer County said another 28-year-old man went missing after being swept away by rapid waters near the American River confluence near Auburn.

“There’s a pretty big myth with the rivers,” said Angela Musallam with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of people think it’s pretty much OK to just swim in the rivers like a swimming pool but it’s very dangerous.”

While the search is still on for both men, Francos Rios said he’s hoping no other families will have to suffer his loss.

“The river is very high, it’s very cold. The danger is very real,” he told FOX40.

Right now, officials are urging people to stay out of the rivers.