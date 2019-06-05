Witnesses: Gunfire From Van Kills Man in Stockton Street

STOCKTON — One man was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Stockton Wednesday night and died.

Just before 9 p.m., the Stockton Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets.

Witnesses reported seeing several shots being fired from what appeared to be a white van.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been reported and there is no suspect information.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing homicide investigation.