4 Teenage Suspects Beat Up Another Teen, Take His Shoes in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- Elk Grove police have arrested three teenagers and a fourth remains unaccounted for in connection with an assault and robbery of another teen.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., near Ravenna and Trapani ways in Elk Grove.

The teenage victim was on his way home from summer school at Franklin High School when the four teens stopped him, beat him up and then robbed him of his shoes.

“He did suffer minor injuries typical of being assaulted. Some bruising, some lumps,” Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez.

The three teenagers arrested were between the ages of 15 and 16, one of whom had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Neighbors FOX40 spoke with Thursday said this type of behavior is happening more and more before and after school. Police confirmed a similar incident happened just recently, with another teenager having his shoes stolen as a result.

“For some reason, we have a group of teens that are targeting these kids walking home in hopes of just taking shoes or a backpack, something that, in the end, is not worth it,” Jimenez said.

Elk Grove police said they have stepped up their patrol of the area.

Someone who identified themselves as a family member of the victim posted a plea on social media to stop this type of behavior, saying, “This kind of nonsense has got to stop! Our children aren't even safe walking to and from school these days!”

“We've put officers on bicycles so that we can cover both sides of that footbridge during dismissal times in schools,” Jimenez said. “We've worked with the school district security staff as well. So, we're working on all those angles to try to help combat that issue.”

If you know anything about this case you are asked to contact Elk Grove police.