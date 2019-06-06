Armed Suspect Killed While Holding Child Hostage in Modesto Home

MODESTO — An armed suspect who had taken a child hostage inside a Modesto home was killed Thursday.

Just after 1:40 p.m., a man armed with a firearm went into a house on Olivero Road near Crows Landing Road, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Almost all of the residents were able to get to safety but a child inside the home was held hostage by the suspect.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams tried to contact the suspect, who for hours, refused to respond.

At one point, the sheriff’s office says the child tried to escape. The SWAT team was rescuing the child when the man was killed.

Olivero Rd UPDATE: The SWAT Team has concluded their operation and Sheriff’s Detectives are arriving on scene. The roadway remains closed on Olivero btwn Crows Landing Rd and Jim Way. No further details about the incident are being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/mPps9XU9V6 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) June 7, 2019

The child did not sustain any major injuries.

Detectives with the sheriff’s department and the district attorney’s office are still investigating the scene. The suspect’s identity has not been reported. It is unknown how exactly he was killed.