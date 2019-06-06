Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Escalon

ESCALON — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. in Escalon.

A woman called authorities and said her ex was making threats to murder her and her children.

Due to an extended wait time, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies requested Escalon Police respond to the scene near 18000 Brennan Road.

While Escalon officers waited for deputies, they were confronted by the ex who had a shotgun.

The suspect fired the shotgun at the officers; officers fired back, striking the suspect.

He was transported to a local hospital. The man’s current condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

