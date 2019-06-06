Highway 99 Near Galt Reopens after Power Lines Fall Into Roadway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Downed power lines led to the closure of both directions of Highway 99 north of Galt.

#TRAFFICALERT: NB and SB Highway 99 CLOSED just north of Twin Cities Road north of Galt due to a power pole knocked down in the roadway. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/OhBwd6Vbyq — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 6, 2019

The California Highway Patrol first reported the closure north of Twin Cities Road at 2:44 p.m. Thursday. By around 4:20 p.m., all lanes reopened.

Northbound and southbound traffic was stopped and drivers were asked to use Interstate 5 instead. Officers closed on-ramps to the highway in Galt.

Traffic is a mess, Police are closing down on-ramps to highway 99 in Galt for downed power lines. Traffic impacted both northbound and southbound. pic.twitter.com/9grqbxrbt1 — Carlos Rodriguez (@HiDefShooter) June 6, 2019

It is unknown when the highway will reopen. Caltrans says to expect major delays.

