Highway 99 Near Galt Reopens after Power Lines Fall Into Roadway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Downed power lines led to the closure of both directions of Highway 99 north of Galt.
The California Highway Patrol first reported the closure north of Twin Cities Road at 2:44 p.m. Thursday. By around 4:20 p.m., all lanes reopened.
Northbound and southbound traffic was stopped and drivers were asked to use Interstate 5 instead. Officers closed on-ramps to the highway in Galt.
It is unknown when the highway will reopen. Caltrans says to expect major delays.
