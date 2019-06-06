Highway 99 Near Galt Reopens after Power Lines Fall Into Roadway

Posted 3:09 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, June 6, 2019

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Downed power lines led to the closure of both directions of Highway 99 north of Galt.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the closure north of Twin Cities Road at 2:44 p.m. Thursday. By around 4:20 p.m., all lanes reopened.

Northbound and southbound traffic was stopped and drivers were asked to use Interstate 5 instead. Officers closed on-ramps to the highway in Galt.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen. Caltrans says to expect major delays.

Stay with FOX40 for more traffic updates.

