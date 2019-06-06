Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shantel Poole from Robert Half is in the studio with Simone talking about burnout in the workplace, how workers in Sacramento rate their experience and ways to cope.

A recent Robert Half survey of 28 U.S. cities found Sacramento workers reported their level of burnout to be 6.1 on a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being not at all burned out, 10 being completely burnt out).

U.S. workers reported their level of burnout to be 5.6.

Top cities where workers report the highest burnouts are Los Angeles, Detroit, Phoenix, Sacramento and Denver.

Workers in Sacramento said the top causes of their burnout are:

Constant interruptions/fires to put out – 21%

Career stagnation/no room for growth – 29%

Unmanageable workload/long hours – 17%

Toxic culture – 7%

Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, according to the International Classification of Diseases, or the ICD-11, the World Health Organization’s handbook that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases.

Burnout now appears in the ICD-11’s section on problems related to employment or unemployment. According to the handbook, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:

1. feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

2. increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

3. reduced professional efficacy

Before making the call, the document says doctors should first rule out adjustment disorder as well as anxiety and mood disorders. And the diagnosis is limited to work environments, and shouldn’t be applied to other life situations.