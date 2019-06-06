Dad’s Day at DOCO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How do you take a classic staple of American dining, the steakhouse, and break down the traditional thinking to create something entirely new and exciting? That was the question that acclaimed chef and restaurateur Sam Marvin (creator of the much-celebrated Los Angeles restaurant Bottega Louie) posed when he decided the time was right to reinvent what has long been the trademarks of the steakhouse genre – masculine vibe, dark rooms, fancy waiters, slabs of oversized beef and overly expensive pricing. The answer became Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse, just opened at the charming Tivoli Village just off of Summerlin Parkway; 15 minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

At Echo & Rig located in the heart of DOCO Plaza, Marvin introduces a pioneering new concept which will transform the long-held theories behind the steakhouse formula while simultaneously reintroducing the neighborhood butcher shop. The Echo & Rig Butcher Shop is a stunning homage to meat featuring one of the most acclaimed butchers in the country, a large open glass meat locker, vertical displays and an exhibition/demonstration area.

More info:

Echo & Rig

500 J Street

DOCO (Downtown Commons)

(916) 619-8939

EchoAndRig.com

Facebook: @EchoAndRig