San Joaquin County Sheriff’s K-9 Dies Day after Collapsing at Training

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A San Joaquin County sheriff’s K-9 died Thursday, a day after collapsing while training.

Wednesday afternoon, K-9 Haakon collapsed at training and was taken to a veterinarian, according to the sheriff’s office. He was able to walk home and was meant to rest for a few days with his family.

The sheriff’s office reported K-9 Haakon died the next morning.

K-9 Haakon and his partner, Deputy Joshua Stillman, worked together for nearly seven years.

“Deputy Stillman and K9 Haakon have been a rock solid team that have made countless, positive and lasting impacts on the community they bravely and proudly served,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

In 2015, Haakon was stabbed in the neck by a suspect who was wanted on several felony warrants. He was rushed to a clinic and had to get emergency surgery.

“Pretty traumatizing to see all the blood. I didn’t think he was going to make it,” Stillman told FOX40 back in 2018.

Since his injury, the sheriff’s office said the K-9 has had trouble breathing, especially because of his large size.

The K-9 would often make visits to local schools.

“K9 Haakon will always be remembered,” the sheriff’s office said.