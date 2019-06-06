Washington Boy Brings Meth to Class; Turns Parents in For Drug Possession

KENNEWICK, Wash. – An elementary school student is being praised by police after they say he brought what he suspected were drugs to school and turned his parents in for possession, according to KEPR.

Police said the boy brought a baggie of meth to school and told a teacher he did not want to return home because he was fearful.

According to KEPR, the boy told a school resource officer about his parents’ behavior in an interview.

Armed with a warrant, police searched the home and reportedly found drugs. Both Daniel Staton O’Leary, 29, and Jennifer Ann Edwards, 29, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The boy and his younger sibling were taken into protective custody, KEPR reported.