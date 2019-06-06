Your Weekend, June 6

Here is a list of event to fill your weekend.

SacAnime Summer 2019
Sacramento Convention Center
Various times

Brews in the Burbs 2019
Sunrise Mall- 6041 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Jun 8, 2019 at 05:00 p.m. - 08:00 p.m. (Sat)

SacPride 2019
Capitol Mall
Sat & Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pops in the Park (Dana Moret & Zen Voodoo)
Bertha Henschel Park
Sat 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick
Celebrate OaxaCA
Casa de Espanol
Sat 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
