Common to Perform Tonight at ‘Imagine Justice’ Concert in Stockton

STOCKTON — Award-winning rapper and actor Common will be headlining the “Imagine Justice” concert Friday, June 7, in Stockton.

The show is dedicated to empowering people to be agents of change and build a brighter future rooted in equality, justice and compassion.

Before the concert, common will be participating in a round-table discussion with mayor Michael Tubbs and other city leaders.

They’re expected to talk about economic and criminal justice reform and education.

The Stockton “Imagine Justice” concert is begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Stockton Memorial Civic auditorium.

Last year, a huge crowd attended Common’s concert on the Capitol Mall in Sacramento.