FUREVER USA’s ‘Rescued Heroes Road Tour’

Martina is outside with the family behind FUREVER USA getting the details on their Rescued Heroes World Tour.

This summer, Jasen and Christy Arias, founders of FUREVER USA, will be traveling the United States in search of rescue dog heroes who have rescued their furever families. They hope you will join them along the way (with their two boys and two furbabies along for the ride) in sharing the incredible stories of how a rescue pup has rescued people across the country! Through their photo and video journals, they hope to raise awareness and highlight the importance of rescue dogs and how they can rescue YOU!!!