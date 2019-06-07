Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Person of the Year Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with Chris Saizan learning about his journey as he competes for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Man of the Year award.

Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. Candidates form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors.

The man and woman who have raised the most funds during the ten-week campaign are awarded the prestigious title of Man or Woman of the Year in their community. The man and woman who have raised the most across the entire US will be recognized as the national Man and Woman of the Year.