North Carolina Men Accused of Strangling Pet Dog to Death

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. – Two North Carolina men are facing felony animal cruelty charges after they allegedly strangled a dog to death with a belt, WLOS reported.

Dallas Blevins, 27, and Anthony Drew Elkins, 21, reportedly strangled a German shepherd to death after they said it bit Blevins’ young daughter, according to WLOS.

The dog reportedly bit the girl on the ear while trying to get some food, the sheriff said; the girl’s wound required a hospital visit and stitches.

Blevins and his brother-in-law Elkins went looking for the dog after Blevins woke up and found his daughter had been bitten, WLOS reported.

The sheriff said Blevins took his belt off and wrapped it around the dog’s neck, taking turns with Elkins, choking it unconscious for about half an hour. Whenever the dog began breathing, they would tighten the belt again.

According to the sheriff, the incident was reported by a third party.