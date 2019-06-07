One Killed, Two Injured in Folsom-Auburn Road Crash

FOLSOM — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at the Folsom-Auburn Road and Hillswood Drive intersection.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said a driver in a BMW sedan traveling southbound on Folsom-Auburn Road made a left turn towards Hillswood Drive when it was struck by a Ford Escape traveling north.

A female passenger in the BMW was declared dead at the scene.

The BMW driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape had minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of Folsom-Auburn Road are closed from Greenback Lane to Oak Avenue. The southbound lanes remain open.

