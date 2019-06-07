Shake Shack Opening at The Ice Blocks in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Shake Shack is opening its first Sacramento location at the Ice Blocks in midtown.

The Ice Blocks location will be located in Suite 190, 3,500 square feet and constructed with recycled and sustainable materials.

The opening is scheduled for late 2019/early 2020.

This location will partner with a local charity and will donate 5% of their sales. Shake Shack employees will also volunteer with the selected charity.

This will be the third Northern California location following the recent Larkspur and Palo Alto openings.

The popular burger joint is often referred to as a rival of In-n-Out Burger.

The Shake Shack chain was founded as food kiosk in Madison Square Park back in 2004.