Common, Mayor Tubbs and Community Leaders Discuss Ways to Improve Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It was a packed room inside Stockton’s City Hall where Mayor Michael Tubbs, musical artist Common and several community members sat down to discuss ways they’re working to improve Stockton.

“The roundtable conversation was great, and it also affected Stockton,” said Anthony Robinson Jr., with Fathers and Families of San Joaquin.

Robinson was one of more than a dozen community members who gathered ahead of the Imagine Justice concert.

Tubbs along with Grammy-nominated singer and actor, Common, held an intimate discussion about ways to improve their city.

“One of the things that’s happening in Stockton is that it’s such a diversity of experience but over the past years, there’s only certain experiences,” said Robinson.

Some of the topics discussed were economic justice, criminal justice reform, education and sustainability - including mayor Tubbs’ new “seed” initiative.

“The groups the people the leadership we develop, they are going to have to continue working, but it’s great to have Common here to shine a light for people who don’t get to speak,” Tubbs said.

The artist says he’s working to provide resources for cities like Stockton - while empowering people here to spark change.

“Just like the passion and the intelligence and vision that the people of Stockton have expressed and the things that are already at work, is inspiring, impressive,” Common stated.

Common will also be performing a free ‘Imagine Justice’ community concert at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.