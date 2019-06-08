Family and Friends Search for Missing Journalist in Calaveras County

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

CALAVERAS COUNTY — Friends and family of 44-year-old David Johnson are desperately searching for the veteran automotive journalist.

“Very unlike him, just doesn’t add up, nothing adds up,” said Sam Bendall.

Bendall drove up from southern California Saturday morning to help in the search for his friend and former colleague, who was last heard from while driving through Calaveras County from Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“He had plans to be in Salt Lake City this weekend, he was returning home to Sacramento,” Bendall said.

Friends say while riding on his motorcycle through the Sonora Pass – Johnson called saying he was “cold and tired” from the difficult trip; he hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

“His last cell phone ping was here in Amador County,” Bendall said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received a missing persons report Wednesday.

They later found a motorcycle belonging to Johnson at a rest area off Highway 49.

“It was not his intention to sightsee, hike or anything,” Bendall stated.

While Bendall says this is out of the normal for Johnson, he’s pleading for people here to keep their eyes open for his longtime friend.

“We just want what’s best and we want to find him,” he said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office says they’re actively investigating and searching for any sign of Johnson.