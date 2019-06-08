Sacramento PRIDE Festival Preparations Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One place to look out for at Sacramento PRIDE 2019 is the Stonewall pavilion.

This spot is meant to delight your softer, more acoustic side.

Last year, there were 12 event performers... this year, 43.

Ninety percent are local and LGBTQ, 60 percent women and 60 percent people of color.

Lizzo, one of the non-local performers, will be headlining on the Thunder Valley PRIDE stage closest to the Tower Bridge.

Dozens of volunteers and LGBT center staff have been at work since the wee hours of Friday morning setting up for Sacramento's first-ever two-day PRIDE festival.

If you're enjoying the event on Capitol Mall there will be interactive museum exhibits for the kids.... those 12 and under get into all the fun for free... by the way.

You will also find an art zone where you can see the work of local LGBTQ artists and maybe commission a piece for yourself.

"I know not everyone wants to drink and dance 'cause that's not what it's about. It's about being more... uhhh finding your safe space and so sometimes PRIDE....it's a lot," expressed Tyler Bertayo, PRIDE Director. "People are crazy. They're expressing themselves fully and if you find yourself needing a place to relax and chill, we have a calming tent down on 4th street where you can relax...there's seating, water."

With the expected heat and crowds, pets aren't recommended guests for this event.

But, if you do bring Fido and he gets a little overwhelmed, the SPCA is hosting the Paw PRIDE Pet Pavilion.

You can get your furry love's four-feet off the pavement and let them cool down and get a drink.