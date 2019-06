YOLO COUNTY — A vegetation fire has broken out in Yolo County and is now over 100 acres, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The incident started off County Road 41 and Highway 16.

Sacramento Fire is responding to the #SandFire in Yolo County. Over 100 acres have burned off County Road 41 & Highway 16 in the Rumsey area. Engine 343 & Engine 318 from the City are enroute. @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/MqOfBQKm2h — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 9, 2019

The blaze, now named the Sand Fire, has caused Highway 16 to be shut down in both directions between Highway 20 and Guinda.

Hwy 16 Yolo county between Guinda & Hwy 20 is shut down in both directions due to vegetation fire. NO ETO. pic.twitter.com/dQMHV3ToTe — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 9, 2019

This story is developing, stay with FOX40 for more information as it becomes available.